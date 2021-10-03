Trappers Loop closed due to fatal accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Trappers Loop, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 167, also known as Morgan County’s Trappers Loop, is closed for the investigation of a fatal accident.

The accident, which happened at about 1 p.m. Sunday, involved a southbound vehicle pulling a camper trailer, Corp. Michael Gordon, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

Gordon said only the one vehicle was involved, and the accident resulted in a fatality. More information will be released later today, he said.

A UDOT statement says the accident happened near milepost 6 on SR-167, about a mile south of Snowbasin Resort. The accident is predicted to be cleared and the road reopened at about 5 p.m., the statement says.

