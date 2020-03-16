Travel advisory issued for Daggett, Duchesne, Uintah Counties in effort to battle COVID-19

VERNAL, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — TriCounty Health Department has issued a travel advisory for residents of Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah Counties Monday.

“In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state we are asking residents to strongly reconsider any recreational, leisure, and non-essential work-related travel that will take them outside of our communities,” said TriCounty Health Officer Jordan Mathis said by way of a news release.

This travel advisory will take effect beginning Monday, and shall remain in effect until further notice.

“Although we currently do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our three counties at this time, we are asking residents to continue to take reasonable measures to keep it that way as long as possible,” Mathis added. “Compliance with this advisory will aid our statewide efforts to limit the speed of the spread of the virus and prevent our local and state healthcare resources from becoming overburdened.”

With cases continuing to be identified throughout the state, as well as cases identified in both Colorado and Wyoming, the Uintah Basin is beginning to be surrounded by virus activity, the news release said.

“Local health officials feel strongly that residents can protect themselves, their families, and our community by restricting their travel into areas with virus activity,” the news release said.