Travis Scott coming to Delta Center Nov. 15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rapper Travis Scott’s “Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour” hits the Delta Center nearly a month from today.

The tour kicked off last week with a sold-out show in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the concert included such fan favorites as “Sicko Mode,” “Butterfly Effect,” an other selections from his recent hip-hop album.

“Utopia” “has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023,” Scott‘s news release says. “Travis’ next level stage production, palpable energy on stage and curated setlist made the performance one to remember.”

The 39-date tour is nearly sold out, according to the news release, which also says remaining available tickets will be available through travisscott.com. To check for tickets through the Delta Center site, click here.

From each ticket sold, $2 will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors, the statement says.

“Utopia” held strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks, spent seven weeks in the Top 5 and more than 10 weeks in the Top 10, the news release says. It has garnered over 2.4 billion streams globally to date. Additionally, Spotify named “Utopia” the most streamed album in its first day for 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the second biggest first day streams of an album in 2023.

