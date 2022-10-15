TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail.

Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle within two hours after the 32-year-old suspect fled the scene of the 6 p..m. mishap at 5th South and Main Street, Carl Arky, UTA spokesman, told Gephardt Daily. “I was surprised the whole thing resolved itself so quickly.”

The man hit by the car bouncing off the northbound TRAX train was listed in good condition at a local hospital later Friday night, Arky said, with non life-threatening injuries. He was with a woman and walking his dog at the time and neither the woman or the dog were injured.

The suspect drove the damaged car from the crash scene, Arky said, which was located abandoned within an hour, and the suspect located and arrested shortly thereafter.

The car was not his own, but wasn’t stolen, and was somehow still drivable, Arky said. The owner was notified “and she came and got it.” Her relationship to the suspect was unclear.

The TRAX train, full of passengers headed for the night’s Utah Jazz game, Arky said, was undamaged and delayed only 20 minutes.