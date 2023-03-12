TRAX train evacuated, searched after report of pipe bomb

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A TRAX train was evacuated and searched Sunday morning after a call reporting a pipe bomb.

The call came at about 9 a.m., and the southbound train was stopped at the Ballpark Station.

“A man called customer service, talking about seeing a pipe between the seats on a TRAX train,” said Carl Arky, Utah Transit Authority spokesman.

“We evacuated everybody off the train, and an officer searched and what he found didn’t look, in his estimation, anything like a bomb.”

It looked more like a regular pipe, Arky said.

“So he removed the pipe and took it off the train. Nobody was injured. Whoever wanted to get back on the train got back on the train. There was only about a five to 10 minute delay and regular service resumed.”

Arky said he didn’t have a description of the pipe.

“I’m sure the officer would have called in added support if he thought it was a real threat. So he removed the pipe and they went on with the route.”

If the pipe had looked like a possible bomb, Arky said, “I’m sure they’re all trained. They know if it’s something they think is really suspicious that they need to call in added support. We obviously have robots, we have dogs, things like that…. But anytime anyone mentions a bomb, you know we are on high alert.”

“Everything was back to normal after five or 10 minutes,” he said.