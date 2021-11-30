Tremonton, Garland fire departments knock down blaze near Garland residence

GARLAND, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Garland and Tremonton fire departments combined efforts Monday to knock down a blaze when a camper parked near a residence caught fire.

“Engine 31, Ladder 31 and one of our ambulances responded to an address in Garland to assist Garland Fire Department,” a Tremonton Fire Department statement says.

“A camp trailer had caught fire and was close to a structure. Luckily one of our own firefighters was in the area and grabbed a tractor from a neighboring dairy and pulled the trailer away from the house which allowed the house to escape severe damage.

“Unfortunately the trailer was a complete loss. The cause is under investigation.”