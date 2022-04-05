Tribute/fundraising accounts established for cousins who died after Box Elder County rollover

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, March 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Accounts have been established to pay tribute to two Davis County teenage cousins who died in a rollover accident in rural Box Elder County, and to raise funds to help the families with burial and medical costs.

River Manning, 18, died at the scene on of the April 1 accident, which happened at about 10:30 p.m. Gage Manning, 17, died the next day, at McKay-Dee Hospital.

Three others teens who were in the who were in the vehicle, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, were transported to area hospitals, and are expected to survive.

Both boys were just weeks from their high school graduations.

River Manning

“As most have heard, River Manning and his cousin Gage passed away in a horrible car accident April 1, 2022. (Gage the following day),” says an account that says it was established by a family friend to raise burial costs.

“River was 18 years old, about to graduate from Clearfield High School in six weeks and just landed his dream job as a welder at VO Brothers Mechanical.

“River had a passion for many things outdoors. Hunting, dirt bike riding, trap shooting, and camping. But at the top of that list was rodeo. He loved everything about it and he excelled at it. River won many Utah High School Rodeo Association events in bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback. He enjoyed Tuesday night buck outs at Golden Spike Arena in Ogden and riding in the series rodeos held there.

“River made friends wherever he went. It was just something about his smile and funny personality that made everyone gravitate towards him.”

Besides the GoFundMe account, the text says, there is a memorial account set up in River Manning’s name at at First Community Bank.

Gage Manning

A GoFundMe account that says it was established by Gage Manning’s sister in law says it will raise funds for his medical bills and burial.

“He was in an automobile accident around 10:30 pm on April 1st and was life flighted to Mckay-Dee Hospital,” the statement says. “It was almost 1:30 pm the next day that he passed away from his traumatic injuries. He was only 17.

“Gage was always the light in the room and was always so happy. Everyone he met immediately loved and cherished him. He was full of life and was so caring towards others. Even if he didn’t know you, he’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He had the biggest heart and taught each one of us that family is the most important thing that this life has to offer.

“It would mean a lot to our family if you are able to donate anything you feel is appropriate. Thank you so much for all the love and support.”