Trooper injured after suspected DUI driver hits slams into patrol car on I-15, UHP says

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol officer was injured Friday morning when his marked UHP patrol car, stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 15 for speed enforcement, was hit by a car that drifted out of its northbound lane.

Trooper Brandon Mortensen was pulled over near milepost 340 when his patrol car was hit on the rear left side by a Honda Civic.

“Mortensen was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then released,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The Weber County Sheriff’s office and Roy Police Department are investigating the crash and possible DUI charges for the man driving the Civic.

“This incident highlights the importance of impaired driver enforcement,” the UHP statement says. “Over the holiday UHP troopers 34 suspected impaired drivers from Utah roadways.”