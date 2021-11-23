Trooper: Man booked for driving I-15 at 120 mph near Payson, refusing DUI test

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man reportedly driving 120 mph in a 75 mph zone has been booked into the Utah County jail for failure to stop, drug-related charges, reckless driving and refusing a drug test.

Robert Guerrero, 40, faces charges of:

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Possession or use of a controlled substances, a class A misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Refusal of chemical test, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Speeding, an infraction

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Utah Highway Patrol says Guerrero, a resident of Bakersfield, California, was spotted driving on Interstate 15 at about 120 mph near mile marker 249, which is in the Payson area.

“The vehicle failed to stop as I followed behind with my emergency lights and sirens activated,” the UHP trooper’s statement says. “The vehicle swerved left and right covering all three lanes of travel at speeds ranging from 109 miles per hour to 120 miles per hour. The vehicle followed other cars too closely.

“The vehicle took the 257 offramp where he slowed but did not stop. I conducted a pit

maneuver on the vehicle to end the pursuit.”

Arrest

Guerrero was cuffed, and displayed slurred speech and difficulty completing sentences, the statement says. He admitted to having one alcoholic drink.

An inventory of the vehicle turned up an open container of alcohol in the center console cup holder and a “glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine with a white, burnt residue inside that I believed to be methamphetamine,” the statement says.

“Robert refused consent to chemical tests. I applied for and was granted a blood draw warrant. Robert was given a copy of the warrant. Robert still refused a blood draw. Robert was warned of additional criminal charges if he refused. Robert still refused to comply with the warrant and provide blood samples. Robert was served his DUI citation and booked into jail.”

Guerrero is being held without bail.