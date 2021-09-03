Troopers find 7 pounds of meth found during traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers found seven pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Iron County.

“A Utah Highway Patrol trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle, northbound on I-15 near mile post 76, he stopped the vehicle for several different traffic violations,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “An imitation license plate was being used on the vehicle. During the stop the trooper discovered the driver license to the driver was suspended, which allowed for the vehicle to be towed.”

The trooper was given consent to search the driver and found personal use methamphetamine on him; about seven pounds of methamphetamine was found inside the suspect vehicle.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.