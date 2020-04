DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers in Davis County reported high speeds through a construction zone on Interstate 15 over the weekend and into Monday.

The construction zone is in the area of Sunset, Clearfield and Roy, said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol on Monday.

“Today they didn’t see any speeds over 90 mph,” the tweet said. “But speeds in the 80s were frequent and over the weekend they had one at 101 mph!”