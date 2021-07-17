Troopers on scene of multi-vehicle crash on SR-68 in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Friday night on state Route 68 at mile marker 7, near Utah Lake.

At least one person was transported in critical condition as a result of the crash, and officials are asking drivers who are heading to the dunes to use an alternative route.

“High winds and poor visibility are making treacherous conditions,” UHP tweeted at 7:10 p.m.