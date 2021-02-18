UTAH, Feb. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — As of 5 pm Wednesday, Utah Highway Patrol Troopers had responded to 219 crashes since the snowy day began, a UHP tweet says.

One caused critical injuries and one was fatal, the tweet says.

The fatal accident mentioned likely preferred to an afternoon rollover on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City. The female driver died at the scene, but her adult male passenger and two children behind them in car seats survived, and were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

“Keep it slow in ice and snow, buckle up, and pay 100% of your attention to the task of driving and the road ahead,” the UHP statement said.