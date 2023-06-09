Truck crash closes Brigham City Hall

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, June 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck driver crashed into City Hall Thursday, closing the building for the day.

“The individual put the pickup truck through three sets of doors, and was only prevented from reaching stairs in the lobby on the north side of the building due to desks being stored in the area due to a remodel,” Brigham City PD said on social media Thursday evening.

Following the investigation, police said they f ound no evidence of impairment, and credited the incident to “mental health issues” of the driver.

The truck went through doors on the north side of the building Thursday afternoon.

Criminal charges will be filed, according to Detective Jared Glover.