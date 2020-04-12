Truck crashes into Provo apartment building, driver transported to hospital

PROVO, Utah, April 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire Department responded to a crash in which a truck plowed into an apartment building early Saturday evening.

The department tweeted at about 6 p.m. that C Platoon responded to the scene, where the truck crashed through a window of the structure.

The driver was taken to the hospital, Provo Fire tweeted, although there were no injuries to the tenants who were home at the time.

The condition of the driver was not reported, and no cause was given for the crash.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more information becomes available.