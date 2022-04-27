Truck destroyed, load of hay saved in Morgan County vehicle fire

MORGAN, Utah, April 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A flatbed truck was destroyed but the load of hay it was hauling was saved in a vehicle fire on Morgan Valley Drive.

The Morgan County Fire Department shared pictures of crews battling the vehicle fire Tuesday on its Facebook page. The driver was able to exit the truck before flames consumed the cab, the post states.

Fire officials said nearby overhead power lines sustained minimal damage, as flames reached 20 feet high.

“Although the vehicle was a total loss, the local farmer’s feed was not damaged thanks to the quick actions of the fire crew,” the post states.

Crew members Cale Clark, Honor Hunt and Shawn Waller were credited with quickly extinguishing the blaze.

The Morgan County Fire Department advises motorists to keep a fire extinguisher in their vehicles to help prevent small fires from becoming unmanageable. An average of 170,000 vehicles catch fire in the U.S. each year, resulting in nearly 350 deaths annually, according to the fire department.

“Most of these events, however, start small and can be controlled with a fire extinguisher,” the post states.

Fire officials recommend class B or C extinguishers for vehicle fires. A 2-pound fire extinguisher “is more than enough to fight a small car fire,” according to the Facebook post.

“These are light enough to handle in a hurry and compact enough to fit securely in your car,” the post states.

For larger vehicles, a 5-pound fire extinguisher is recommended.