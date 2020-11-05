Driver in critical condition after pickup hits power pole in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a power pole in South Salt Lake, and was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.

The accident happened at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 3300 South and 700 West, South Salt Lake Police spokeswoman Daniel Croyle told Gephardt Daily.

“Officers are on the scene,” Croyle said at 2:30 p.m. “It was a single vehicle, a truck pulling a trailer, and it veered over for some reason and hit a power pole.

“It flipped the vehicle on its side, over onto its hood. Officers acted quickly, and were able to safely pull the driver out of the vehicle, and get him medical treatment.”

The man was unconscious at the scene, and his condition was critical, she said.

Power lines were arcing, Croyle said, and power company workers are on scene, securing wires and making initial repairs, she said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.