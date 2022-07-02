Pickup truck driver killed in head-on collision on SR-9

HURRICANE, Utah, July 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck driver is dead after a head-on collision on State Road 9 Friday afternoon.

The crash happened when a westbound vehicle hit an eastbound pickup truck head-on, then “continued in the eastbound lanes” before hitting another vehicle head-on, said Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Quincey Breuer, public information officer.

The male driver of the truck died from his injuries, Breuer told Gephardt Daily. The female driver of the vehicle that initiated the crashes was transported by ambulance to a hospital, he said, with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Lanes were just beginning to re-open by 6:20 p.m., some four hours after the crash at 3900 West State Street on State Road 9 just outside the Hurricane city limits.

Breuer did not have confirmation on the exact number of people were injured, but said it appeared only one person needed ambulance transport.

The name of the deceased male truck driver was not released pending notifications.