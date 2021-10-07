Truck fire closes Interstate 80 east of Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers faced long delays Wednesday on Interstate 80 just east of Wendover due to a raging truck fire.

“Today at 2:41 p.m., a semi traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 13 experienced a malfunction in the trailer axles,” according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“This caused the axles to catch fire which spread to the entire trailer. The trailer was hauling furniture and became fully engulfed,” the UHP said.

The truck driver was able to disconnect the cab from the burning trailer and pulled the vehicle out of harm’s way.

Troopers said there were no reports of injuries.

“The fire caused low visibility due to the heavy black smoke,” leading to the decision to close the highway,” according to the UHP.

Eastbound lanes were reopened around 6 p.m.