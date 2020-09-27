Truck plows into congressional candidate Burgess Owens’ campaign headquarters

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured after a truck plowed into the headquarters of 4th congressional district candidate Burgess Owens in Midvale overnight on Friday.

“Thankfully everyone is safe after a runaway truck drove into our headquarters,” said a tweet from Owens. “We’re not slowing down! Still knocking doors, making calls and working nonstop!”

Though some Twitter users speculated the act was deliberate, Unified Police Department spokesman Det. Ken Hansen told Gephardt Daily the incident is under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

The Utah Republican Party tweeted Sunday: “We were so sad to learn the @BurgessOwens campaign headquarters was destroyed this weekend. Campaigns are often 24-hour operations during election season and we are relieved that no one was inside the building at the time of this terrible crash.”

The GOP tweet added: “Materials can be replaced, but people cannot. We have reached out to the campaign to offer our support. If you have the capacity to help, please consider helping them replace the materials they’ve lost.”

Owens is an American retired football safety who played ten seasons in the National Football League for the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders. He is the Republican nominee for Utah’s 4th congressional district, will face Democratic incumbent Ben McAdams in the November general election.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story if information is made available.