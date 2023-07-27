Truck-power pole crash sends smoke valley-wide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck-power pole confrontation Wednesday evening sent smoke billowing across the Salt Lake Valley.

West Valley Police reported on social media just after 6 p.m. that a truck working in the area of 1200 W 3300 S hit a power line while dumping a load of dirt, which toppled a power pole.

Which sparked a series of small fires along the Jordan River trail, police said.

Which apparently caused a large smoke plume visible valley wide.

“Fire crews are working to put out the fires and power crews are working to restore spotty outages in the area,” police said. “Some intersections in the area may be affected by power outages.”

“We do not have an estimate on when power will be restored.”