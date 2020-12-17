Truck slides into river on SR-92 in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A section of State Route 92 near Sundance is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon after a truck slid off a snowy road and into a roadside river.

“Our Fire Inspector was in the right place at the right time,” a 2:23 p.m. tweet from the Utah County Fire Marshal says.

“Everyone is OK. The truck moved to miss another vehicle that spun out, and this was the result. Randy was there and he was able to crawl down with the other first responders to help get the occupant out of the vehicle.”

According to reports, the truck moved to avoid another vehicle that spun out on the roadway before falling into the river.

“SR 92 is closed from #Sundance,” another tweet said. “It will stay closed until they can get the truck out of the river and snow plows up there. #staysafe #utah #utahcounty #snowstorm.”