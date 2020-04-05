Trump approves major disaster declaration for Utah

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Saturday that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Utah to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by COVID-19.

“Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent,” a FEMA news release said.

Lee dePalo has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

DePalo is the Regional Administrator for FEMA Region VIII. He oversees and coordinates FEMA’s all-hazards preparedness and emergency management efforts within the region’s tribal nations and states of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, according to the FEMA website.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments, the news release said.