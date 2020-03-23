Trump comment: ‘Mitt Romney’s in isolation? Gee, that’s too bad’

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Donald Trump appeared to mock Sen. Mitt Romney Sunday, saying, “Gee, that’s too bad,” after learning Romney was in isolation for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Trump made the remark during a live press conference with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Romney and Utah Sen. Mike Lee each announced they were starting 14-day self-quarantines after learning Republican colleague Sen. Rand Paul of Tennessee had tested positive for the deadly disease.

Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Cory Gardner also announced they were self-quarantining Sunday.

Trump made the comment as an ABC News reporter attempted to ask him if he would support suspending a Senate rule requiring that votes be cast in person in light of the isolations.

“Who are they please, who are they?” asked Trump, apparently hearing of the isolations for the first time.

When Romney’s name was mentioned Trump replied, “Mitt Romney’s in isolation? Gee, that’s too bad.”

Trump has attacked Romney repeatedly after he became the lone GOP politician to vote in favor of Trump’s conviction for abuse of power charges during the Senate’s impeachment trial.