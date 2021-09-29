TSA officers find knife in traveler’s shoe at Salt Lake International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Transportation Security Administration officials found a knife in a traveler’s shoe at Salt Lake International Airport Tuesday.

“When I travel, I occasionally pack small items in my shoes to save space,” says a tweet from TSA Pacific. “That’s not what was going on here. TSA officers discovered this knife in the shoe of a traveler departing @slcairport Tuesday.”

The tweet adds: “Good reminder as to why you’re asked to remove your shoes during screening.”

