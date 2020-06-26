Tuacahn Broadway season postponed until 2021

IVINS, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tuacahn Center for the Arts has postponed its 2020 Broadway season until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After carefully examining a myriad of challenges resulting from the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak — and doing our utmost to navigate our way through those challenges — it has become increasingly clear that the best way to serve our Tuacahn patrons and our creative team is to press pause on our previously planned season — and to come back in 2021 stronger and better than ever,” said a news release.

The Tuacahn board of directors made the decision Thursday to postpone the season. The 2021 outdoor Broadway season will include the currently planned 2020 productions of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie,” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The Tuacahn fall concerts will proceed as planned beginning with Brian Regan on Oct. 26-27.

“This difficult decision was reached only after extensively exploring a variety of options with the Actors’ Equity Association and local governmental authorities,” the news release said. “With the safety and health of all involved at the forefront of our minds, we had hoped our efforts, including moving the opening date for our season to mid-July, would create a pathway to a successful, albeit shortened, season. However, on June 24, we received testing protocols from Actors Equity Association that could not be cost effectively implemented. We also are sensitive to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Utah and across the country.”

Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO, said: “We are saddened by this news, particularly after doing everything in our power to preserve our season. However, we are confident the plans we have for the 2021 season will be worth the wait.”

To discuss ticketing options, call 435-652-3300 or click here.