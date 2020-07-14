Turkey Farm Road Fire west of Washington City burns 1.6K acres

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire broke out Tuesday morning three miles west of Washington City.

The blaze, which has been named the Turkey Farm Road Fire, is currently 1,664 acres and is 0% contained, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at noon. A few homes in Greens Springs have been evacuated; no additional evacuations have been ordered aside from that. Those residents will likely be allowed to return home soon, the tweet said.

A follow-up tweet said the fire has transitioned to a Type 3 incident management team, and the fire growth is being driven by erratic winds.

Fire mangers are requesting that the public avoid the following roads and trails: Turkey Track Road, Danish Ranch Road, BLM Road 901, Winchester Trail Road, Icehouse Trail, Yellow Knolls Trail, Black Gulch Trail, Middleton Trail and Mesa Rim Trail.

Investigators have determined that the fire was caused by fireworks, and are asking the public for help identifying the individuals responsible for starting the fire. Three teenage males were seen driving a white sedan on Cottonwood Road around 9 p.m. on July 13. Anyone with information is asked to call 435-704-4456.