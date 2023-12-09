TVPD bust yields 2.5 pounds of meth, guns, body armor

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police pried suspects from hiding places in serving warrants yielded a major cache of narcotics and more in Taylorsville.

“TVPD street crimes detectives recently completed an illegal narcotics distribution investigation where a federal arrest warrant was served on one of the main suspects,” the Taylorsville Police Department said in a Friday press release.

“While detectives were serving the arrest warrant, the primary suspect unsuccessfully attempted to scramble into an attic space of the residence while others unsuccessfully attempted to hide behind a refrigerator or throughout the residence.

“A subsequent search warrant was obtained, which resulted in the discovery of 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, firearms and body armor.”