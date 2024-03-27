Twenty One Pilots tour to make Delta Center stop Aug. 18

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Alternative rock/pop/hip hop duo Twenty One Pilots has announced a tour to support forthcoming album Clancy, and will make a Salt Lake City stop on Aug. 18 at the Delta Center.

Artist presale tickets go on sale for the U.S. leg of the tour beginning 10 a.m. April 2 through the Twenty One Pilots website.

Fans seeking tickets for concerts in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand can order from the same site the following day.

The band formed in 2009 Columbus, Ohio, currently consists of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun. It will release album Clancy will release the album this May, but already has released lead single “Overcompensate.”

The track “has rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart currently sitting Top 5,” according to a bio by the tour promoter, Live Nation.

With the tour announcement, Twenty One Pilot also released single “Next September.”

The single that put Twenty One Pilots on the map was 2013’s “Car Radio,”

For more information about the band and tour the complete tour, visit the website.