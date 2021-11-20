Twenty One Pilots will make tour stop in Salt Lake City next year

The Icy Tour is coming to North America next year. Register for tickets now. https://t.co/3TvU8gbUWY#icytour pic.twitter.com/5cJoDBKFE9 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) November 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Musical duo Twenty One Pilots will be making a tour stop in Salt Lake City next September.

The third-to-last stop on the band’s Icy Tour will be at the Vivint Arena on Sept. 20, 2022.

On Friday, the rock duo announced the news of their tour via social media with a video consisting of footage from their live shows and a list of tour dates in North America spanning from mid-August to the end of September next year.

“The Icy Tour is coming to North America next year. Register for tickets now,” the group captioned the video on Twitter, along with a direct link for fans to see the full list of dates and sign up for ticket release updates.

The tour begins on Aug. 18 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and ends on Sept. 24 in Seattle, Washington.

For tickets and more information click here. Tickets go on sale Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.