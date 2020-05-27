Twilight Concert Series cancels first show of season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The first Twilight Concert Series of the season, due to take place in early August, has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to concerns for the health and safety of our communities and performers, The Decemberists have cancelled their upcoming tour including their stop at the 2020 Twilight Concert Series on Aug. 6,” said a Facebook post from concert organizers. “We remain committed to bolstering our diverse artistic community within Salt Lake City and more information on the 2020 Twilight Concert Series will be coming soon. Thank you again to everyone for supporting us and the series, and we hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and doing well.”

Anyone who purchased tickets for the show will receive information on refunds from 24tix.com.