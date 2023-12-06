Twin brothers arrested for allegedly shooting at, injuring Salt Lake City neighbor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Twenty-seven-year-old twins were booked into jail overnight for their alleged involvement in a shooting of a 44-year-old man.

Callers reported shots fired at about 7:42 p.m. Monday. Salt Lake City Police responded to the area of 1400 West and 800 South. They located the victim in a car. His injuries, believed to be from a ricocheted bullet, are not considered life-threatening, says a news release from the SLCPD. The man was treated and released at the scene.

“The man told officers two men in a SUV chased him and then started shooting at him,” the police statement says. “The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.”

Affidavits filed in the arrest of two men say a witness observed the brothers, who live in the victim’s neighborhood, chasing a silver car, saying one brother chased the car with a bat as the other entered an SUV and followed the car.

“They then received a call from the victim who told them that he was being shot at,” say nearly identical affidavits for Carlos and Raul Navarro. “(The witness) identified the twins as ‘Carlos and Raul.’

“The victim reported that he had seen two individuals enter a silver colored, 4-door SUV and begin to follow him. After the vehicle followed him for a distance, the victim stated that one or both occupants of the SUV began firing a gun at his car while driving for several blocks. There were bullet holes in the rear of the victim’s vehicle indicating at least three rounds were fired. Crime Lab technicians located a bullet fragment inside of the victim’s vehicle.”

The victim confirmed to police that he knew the twin brothers and recognized the vehicle as one that was regularly parked outside the twins’ residence, in the area of 1400 West and Arapahoe Avenue.

SLCPD officers responded to the Navarro residence and found a silver SUV matching the description parked nearby, the men’s affidavits say. The silver GMC Envoy was registered to Carlos Navarro.

Search warrants were authored for the property and the vehicle. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the home, the affidavits say. The SLCPD news release says that a second firearm also was found, as were marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Carlos and Raul Navarro were each arrested for investigation of:

Three counts of shooting in the direction of a person, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Both were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and ordered to be held without bail.