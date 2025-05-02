Twisted Axis plays rock show Saturday at Herriman venue Redemption Bar & Grill

HERRIMAN, Utah, May 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — This is a huge weekend for Tooele County band Twisted Axis, and members are excited to celebrate with hard rocking Utah fans.

Today, the hard rock band released a new single, “Guillotine,” from an upcoming album.

And Saturday night, Twisted Axis makes its debut appearance at Herriman hotspot Redemption Bar & Grill. The show, brought in by GATS Entertainment, starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at the bar, at 3517 W. Maradona Drive. Get your tickets here.

Twisted Axis founder Parker Burt, 33, first formed what would evolve into Twisted Axis nearly half his life ago.

“I’ve been doing it for quite a while,” Burt told Gephardt Daily. “We’ve had a lot of lineup changes, so I’m the only original member at this point. So we finally got like the group where we have now.

Burt is a vocalist and guitar player. Lead guitarist Matt Shope has been with the group since 2012, and drummer Nick Caldwell is a six year veteran. Parker Fidler (Guitar/Vocals), and Silas Young (Bass/Vocals) joined in the past two years.

Burt remembers the moment he discovered the sound that would shape his music career.

“Ever since I was like, 11 or 12 years old, I was listening to my step dad’s his CDs, and I came across ‘Kiss’ Greatest Hits.’ And that’s kind of what did it for me.”

He was enamored with the raw, soaring and pounding sound, not the band’s trademark makeup.

“I never, never anything like that,” Burt said, laughing. “I’ve, had eyeliner a few times throughout the years, but not that.”

Twisted Axis plays some Metallica and Black Sabbath, but they play mostly original songs, Burt said. In February of this year, the band released its single “In Hell.”

Burt said “In Hell” is about serial killer Jack the Ripper.

“And little did we know, that same day (as the single release) is the day that they found out who Jack the Ripper was,” Burt said.

According to news reports, English historian and author Russell Edwards said DNA found on a shawl recovered from the scene of one of the killer’s slayings was tested. Edwards announced the Ripper was a 23-year-old Polish immigrant, Aaron Kosminski, a barber who died in a mental institution in 1919.

DNA from the shawl was linked to an extended family member of Kosminski’s, Edwards said.

Describing hard rock, Burt said he loves “the rawness of it, and it is a perfect outlet from the monotony of everyday life.”

As for writing hard rock music, “I like that I get to write about everything, especially the darker elements. The other guys in the band have really opened my eyes, musically, to all the different possibilities.”

Twisted Axis has had its biggest success so far in Tooele County, playing the July 4th celebration for multiple years, and playing at various venues and gatherings.

The band is hoping for a strong response to the newly released single and to its Redemption debut.

