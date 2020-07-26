Two 18-year-old women shot in Taylorsville; found wounded in backseat of car in McDonald’s parking lot

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two 18-year-old women were found shot and wounded in the backseat of a car parked at a McDonald’s in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily police were called to separate locations at about 12:49 a.m.

The first location was the McDonald’s at 3900 West 5400 South, where one woman was found to have been shot in the elbow, while the other was shot in the back.

Barker said both women were rushed by ambulance to the trauma center at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. Their conditions were unclear.

The second location police were dispatched to was in the vicinity of 3700 West and 3700 South. That’s where investigators believe the women were wounded in a possible drive-by shooting.

Barker said police found possible evidence at that scene and were processing it for further leads.

Investigators say they have several solid leads in the case.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.