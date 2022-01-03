Popular Sunset pizzeria destroyed in overnight fire

SUNSET, Utah, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A massive overnight fire reduced a beloved northern Davis County pizzeria to a smoldering pile of ashes and splintered beams Sunday night.

All that remained of Circle Inn — a popular pizzeria with local fans on both sizes of the Davis and Weber County border — was in ruins Monday morning, and a bulldozer stood by to begin clearing the remains in search of hidden embers that could reignite the neighborhood restaurant.

The two-alarm fire engulfed the family owned business, and the roof caved in shortly after crews arrived following the 11:30 p.m. call to dispatch, just 90 minutes after the restaurant had closed for the night.

Firefighting efforts at the site, at 2253 N. Main St., soon changed to defensive tactics, with crews focusing on saving nearby buildings, including Skinny Al’s Furniture, directly to the south of Circle Inn.

Temperatures in the low teens caused the crews water to freeze to ice shortly after it was used on the fire, and the North Davis Fire chief told reporters at the scene crews had to be cycled in and out due to the cold.

Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in the kitchen area of the restaurant, and losses are estimated at about $2 million.

The Circle Inn, which had a family restaurant on one side, and a pub and pool table set up on the other, has been popular with the community for decades.

Fans on a Roy Community Facebook page lamented the loss.

“So sad,” wrote one. “So many great times and great pizza!”

“Best pizza ever,” said another. “They have been here since 1964. Hopefully they can recover.

“I am so sad about this, at 4 a.m. it was still burning,” a night owl wrote. “Almost to the ground.”

“Great memories,” wrote another fan. “I hope they can rebuild.”