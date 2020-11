SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A structure fire in Salt Lake City filled the skies with black smoke on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire, at 1709 S. 900 West, just before 9 a.m. Friday. The location is a gas station.

Between 9 and 10 a.m., the heavy smoke lightened, and turned from black to white as firefighters got the upper hand on the blaze.

