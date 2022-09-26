Two arrested after Sept. 16 shooting in Salt Lake City; bookings follow SLCPD Gang Unit investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested two brothers as part of an ongoing shooting and robbery investigation, the department announced Monday.

Taken into custody were 19-year-old Nay Blu Soe and 22-year-old Klothayu Say. After a search warrant was obtained, police recovered a firearm.

The investigation follows the Sept. 16 shooting of a 25-year-old man who was found at 545 W. 400 North at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 16, a Friday. The shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

“Gang detectives responded and assisted with the investigation,” the SLCPD statement says. “Officers searched the neighborhood but could not find the shooter. Witnesses provided several leads for detectives to work.”

On Saturday, officers with the Gang Unit were near Westpointe Park, doing a follow up, when they located a car with two people inside. One was Soe, who had been identified as a suspect in the Sept. 16 shooting.

Soe was booked into jail on suspicion of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm as a third-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a class C substances, a third-degree felony

The last charge listed is connected to the warranted search. All others are related to the Sept. 16 incident.

Soe’s probable cause statement says someone at the shooting scene identified him as the gunman. Police responded to the shooting scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and two 9mm shell casings nearby.

The police statement notes that Soe was on parole or probation at the time of the shooting incident.

Say, who was identified by the name “Quan” by witnesses at the shooting scene, was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Say’s involvement on the day of the shooting was “by entering into a fight with the victim resulted in the shooting of the victim and causing serious bodily injury,” his probable cause statement says.

Witnesses said Say entered a physical altercation with the victim, and others joined in before the shooting.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit is responsible for investigating suspected gang-related crimes that occur within the city’s jurisdiction,” the SLCPD statement says.

The unit consists of uniformed officers and detectives “who work collaboratively with patrol divisions and other specialty squads within the SLCPD to gather information and focus on gang and gun violence through education, prevention and enforcement.”

Soe and Say were both ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.