Two arrested in Murray after allegedly carjacking acquaintance who gave them a ride

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects are in custody after allegedly carjacking an acquaintance Friday and then fleeing to a Murray apartment complex, where they were apprehended less than an hour later.

The incident began around 5 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel, at 7048 S. 900 East, in Midvale, Unified Police Detective Mallory told Gephardt Daily.

“The victim knew one of the suspects and gave him a ride,” Mallory said. “They carjacked him and drove to an apartment complex in Murray, on Vine Street, about 800 East.”

The vehicle was found at the complex, and the two suspects were tracked to an apartment, where they were arrested without incident.

Mallory said the victim sustained minor injuries during the carjacking, but was checked out on scene by EMTs and didn’t need to go to the hospital.

“He’ll be fine,” Mallory said.

The incident is still under investigation Friday evening, and the names of the suspects have not been released.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.