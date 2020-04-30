Two-car collision in Ogden causes minor injury, delays traffic

OGDEN, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police responded to the scene of a two-car accident that left one driver with minor injuries on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and 10th Street, Ogden City Police Lt. Cameron Stiver told Gephardt Daily.

One vehicle was traveling north on Washington, and it turned west on 10th Street, in front of a southbound vehicle, Stiver said. The cars collided.

“The first driver appeared to have no injuries,” Stiver said. “The second had a sprained ankle, and was not transported.”

Officers documented the scene, which delayed traffic, then the scene was cleared.