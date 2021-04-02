Two-car collision in West Valley City requires extrication, sends 1 man to hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two vehicles carrying three people collided on Redwood Road in West Valley City just before 11 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle to rolled and trapping its driver inside.

The accident was at 3600 S. Redwood Road, Sgt. Christopher Walsh, West Valley City Police Department, told reporters at the scene.

“It wasn’t a full head-on collision, they kind of hit at an angle, but we were fortunate that all three occupants of both cars only suffered minor injuries,” Walsh said.

“We had one adult male that was in one involved vehicle that was extricated by our fire department because the vehicle had rolled up on its side, so he needed assistance getting out of the vehicle. As soon as he was out, he was in good spirits, in good condition. He had minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital with just minor injuries.

That man was in a southbound Subaru, which collided with a northbound Toyota Scion carrying a driver and a passenger, Walsh said.

The two people in the Scion “were treated here on scene by the fire department for minor injuries and release without any further medical attention,” Walsh said.

“Initially we had received reports that maybe a child was involved, because the people that called 911 saw a child seat in one of the vehicles, but we were able to determine that no child was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.”

Walsh said possible contributing factors had not been identified, since medical issues were the priority.

Walsh said Redwood Road has a left-hand continuous turn lane, “and sometimes that can play a factor when you have to people in opposite directions that maybe want to share that left continuous lane. And that initially sounds like maybe what happened here, so it wasn’t a full head-on collision, but more of a glancing.”