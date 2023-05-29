Two charged after man allegedly swings loaded gun at victims in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly waved a loaded gun at two people in an area just west of the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City.

A woman called dispatch to report the incident at 7:12 p.m. Saturday, the suspect’s arrest documents say. Salt Lake City Police officers responded to the 400 north block of Pamela Way.

The victims “stated two males were parked in their parking spot behind the alley of their apartment.” One of the men “had gotten inside of his Ford F150 and retrieved a black handgun with an extended magazine and loaded the 31 round magazine inside the handgun and racked it loading one into the chamber.

“Both victims stated that the male had then began swinging the gun around crossing their person. Both victims stated that the male peed on the fence then got into their vehicle and headed southbound in the alley.”

Police performed a traffic stop, and took both men into custody. The two were Hilmar Tlasmanteco, 26, and Alex Tlasmanteco, 20.

“A Glock 19 magazine with 15 rounds in the magazine was located inside the truck and another magazine was located on the AP’s person. The AP (arrested party) admitted to having a gun and has prior gang affiliation,” Hilmar Tlasmanteco’s charging documents say.

Alex Tlasmanteco was found in possession of a knife and with bullets, and appeared to have been drinking alcohol.

Hilmar Tlasmanteco was charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possess or use of firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Alex Tlasmanteco was charged on suspicion of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Unlawful for minor to consume an alcoholic product, a class B misdemeanor

Hilmar Tlasmanteco was ordered to be held in the Salt Lake County jail without bail. Alex Tlasmanteco was released on conditions including he return for court proceedings and commit no crimes.