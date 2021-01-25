Two critically injured in West Valley City crash on Mountain View Corridor

Gephardt Daily Staff
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An accident at 5400 S. Mountain View Corridor has closed the intersection in south-, east- and westbound directions Sunday evening.

Northbound lanes are open.

“Early investigation shows WB passenger car ran red light, hit by SB pickup,” according to West Valley City Police Department on Twitter shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The passengers in the pickup truck are OK, the tweet says; however, two people, approximately 19 to 21 years old, in the passenger car have been transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.

