Update: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after semi-car collision on I-15 in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, March 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead and a third was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries after a semi-truck hit the back of a red car that had slowed down due to accidents ahead.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily that the accident happened just after noon on northbound Interstate 15, near mile marker 353 in Box Elder County.

Roden said a semi ahead had jackknifed, and a box truck was also disabled, possibly due to weather-related road problems.

“We had a semi approaching slow traffic, and it did not stop before it ran into the back of the red passenger car,” he said. “That pushed both vehicles forward into a van and two other semis.

“The driver of the first semi was deceased at the scene, and one of the occupants of the red car, I believe it was the driver, is also deceased. The passenger of the red car was transported with critical injuries.”

Roden said he knew of no serious injuries in the van or two semis impacted by the collision between the semi and the red car.

Officials originally estimated traffic would be blocked until about 3 p.m., but Roden said at 3 p.m. that northbound traffic would likely be blocked for another two hours at least. He said U.S. 89 might be a good alternate route for northbound drivers.

