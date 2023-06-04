Two dead after Eagle Mountain road accident

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, June 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead after an accident in Eagle Mountain.

In a 1:24 p.m. Sunday tweet, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the accident happened near mile marker 30 on State Road 73.

The UCSO statement said two people died, and the office will provide additional details as the investigation continues.

Traffic is delayed in both directions, with an estimated wait of 5 to 15 minutes, according to the UDOT traffic website. The scene was expected to be cleared within about three hours, according to a 1:26 p.m. post.

