Two dead after rollover on Moab Rim Jeep Trail

MOAB, Utah, April 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men are dead after a rollover on the Moab Rim Jeep Trail, according to a statement from the Moab City Police Department..

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the accident site at 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

“Upon arriving on scene, emergency personnel located two subjects who had been involved in the vehicle crash,” the MCPD statement says. “Both were pronounced deceased on scene.”

The vehicle driver was a 56-year-old Arizona man. His male passenger, age 47, was also from Arizona.

“As notifications are being made to the family of the victims, we will not be releasing names at this time,” the police statement says.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time. Preliminary information from witnesses of the crash cite a possible mechanical issue that led up to the accident.”

Moab City police, Grand County Sheriff’s officers and Utah Highway Patrol officials will collaborate on the investigation, the MCPD statement says.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims. May you find peace through this time.

“Thank you to the several agencies which responded to assist; Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Moab Valley Fire Department, Grand County EMS, and the Utah Highway Patrol.”