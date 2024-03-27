Two dead after wrong-way collision in San Juan County; wrong-way driver jailed for alleged DUI

SAN JUAN COUNTY, March 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released information on a wrong-way crash that killed two victims Monday in San Juan County, and resulted in the wrong-way driver’s arrest for investigation for allegedly driving under the influence.

The incident happened at about 8:26 p.m. Monday on State Route 163 near milepost 9. A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound when it “crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2010 Ford Ranger, front driver’s side to front driver’s side,” a UHP news release says.

“The Ranger spun off the roadway and rolled onto its passenger side. Two occupants of the Ranger succumbed to injuries and died at the scene.”

The victims were the Ranger driver, a 45-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 53-year-old man. Two other adult passengers in the Ranger were transported to an area hospital in serious condition, the statement says.

“The 33-year-old male driver of the Silverado sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, but later returned to the scene. Troopers conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the Silverado driver for impaired driving. He was later booked into the San Juan County Jail.”

The Navajo Reservation requested an outside agency to investigate this incident, the news release says. The Utah Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the FBI, is conducting this investigation. SR-163 was closed in both directions for approximately one hour during the initial stages of the investigation. After that, crews opened the lanes with intermittent closures until the scene was clear.

This case is still under investigation and will be reviewed with the county attorney for any pending charges.