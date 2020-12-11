Two dead, at least 3 others critically injured after speeding car runs red light at 4500 South and Highland Drive, police say

HOLLADAY, Utah, DEC. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders are on the scene of a violent multi-vehicle crash near 4500 South and Highland Drive.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler, two people were killed in the accident which happened at 2:52 p.m. just moments after a Honda passenger car speeding southbound on Highland Drive passed a Unified police vehicle near 4200 South.

The officer reportedly turned on his lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop when he witnessed the crash at the intersection of 4500 South and Highland.

Cutler said the Honda ran a red light and T-boned a Range Rover SUV which then rolled.

Two people in the Honda were dead at the scene. Three others inside the car we critically injured.

A female passenger remained pinned inside the Range Rover after the crash.

Two occupants of a vehicle which was hit by the Range Rover were not seriously injured.

An alleged suspect is among those taken by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The intersection will be closed until at least 9 p.m. for investigation and clearing, a UPD statement said.

Gephardt Daily has crew on the scene and will update the story as more information become available.

*This story has been updated to reflect the exact time the accident occurred.