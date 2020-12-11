Two dead, at least 3 others critically injured after speeding car runs red light at 4500 South and Highland Drive, police say

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
4500 S. Highland Crash
First responders on the scene of a violent crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Photo: Gephardt Daily

HOLLADAY, Utah, DEC. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders are on the scene of a violent multi-vehicle crash near 4500 South and Highland Drive.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler, two people were killed in the accident which happened at 2:52 p.m. just moments after a Honda passenger car speeding southbound on Highland Drive passed a Unified police vehicle near 4200 South.

The officer reportedly turned on his lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop when he witnessed the crash at the intersection of 4500 South and Highland.

Cutler said the Honda ran a red light and T-boned a Range Rover SUV which then rolled.

Two people in the Honda were dead at the scene. Three others inside the car we critically injured.

A female passenger remained pinned inside the Range Rover after the crash.

Two occupants of a vehicle which was hit by the Range Rover were not seriously  injured.

Two people are dead and at least three others were critically injured after a car fleeing an attempted traffic stop ran a red light and hit a second car, which rolled into a third. Photo: Gephardt Daily

An alleged suspect is among those taken by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The intersection will be closed until at least 9 p.m. for investigation and clearing, a UPD statement said.

Gephardt Daily has crew on the scene and will update the story as more information become available.

*This story has been updated to reflect the exact time the accident occurred.

