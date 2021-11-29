Two dead in head-on crash in Sunset

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead as a result of a violent head-on crash Sunday night in Sunset.

The fatal collision occurred at about 7:30 p.m. near 1900 N. Main St., police said.

A 33-year-old man from Roy was driving a Honda Pilot south on Main Street when he crossed into the northbound lane, striking a Hyundai Sante Fe head on.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 46-year-old woman from Ogden, died on impact.

The male driver was transported in very critical condition to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, where he died a short while later.

Police say the man was wearing a seatbelt, but the damage to the Hyundai was so severe, it wasn’t possible to determine if that driver was restrained.

The names of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of family members.

Main Street was closed in both directions between 1300 North and 2300 North for several hours while crash investigators were on scene.