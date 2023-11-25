Two dead in Highway 40 head-on crash in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and a third transported in critical condition after a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Highway 40 near Strawberry Reservoir.

The crash came at 4:45 p.m. at milepost 47 about five miles from Fruitland, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Contributing factors are believed to be weather, icy roads and speeds too fast for existing conditions, Cpl. Louis Silva, a UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily.

A gray Dodge pickup truck was eastbound on the highway when it lost control and crossed over into the westbound lanes of the undivided highway, Silva said. The truck then hit a westbound black Honda Accord head-on, he said.

The 37-year-old male driver of the pickup and a 21-year-old female passenger in the Honda suffered fatal injuries, Silva said, and were declared dead at the scene. The 21-year-old male driver of the Honda was transported to a hospital in critical condition.