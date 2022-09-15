Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft.

“The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is in process. No other details will be released until tomorrow.

“Please respect the privacy of the victims’ families. Please keep those families and the first responders that will be up there most of the night in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had spend much of the day searching. It first posted at 3:25 p.m.

“At approximately 10:50 a.m. today our office received a report of a possible downed aircraft, east of Preston, near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County line,” the office’s initial post says. “It has not been confirmed at this point and both Counties have Search and Rescue and Law Enforcement members on the ground in the area.”

No specific information has been shared on the location where the plane was found.

